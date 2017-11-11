Dock repairs, now dredging

Photo: Bob Pope Piling work that took place to repair the Naramata Yacht Club's dock earlier this year, for the dock located off the south end of 4th Street in Naramata.

Members of the Naramata Yacht Club Society are now turning their attention to paying for dredging in their section of Okanagan Lake, after spending $40K earlier this year to repair their dock that was damaged by flooding.

The 23-member club was forced to fix its dock in the summer, with savings that were originally planned to be spent on dredging in their section of the shoreline.

As a result of the dock repair costs incurred, the club hosted a silent auction and dance as a fundraising initiative at the Naramata Community Hall on Nov. 4.

The club said the event was sold out, and raised about $9K for their efforts.

"That's a lot for us, so we're just thrilled," board member Bob Pope said.

Pope raved about the atmosphere and "engagement from the community" at the event, as well as high-profile silent auction items that were provided.

The non-profit club now sits about $25K in the hole, he said, after their fundraiser.

The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen also had provided $5K for the repair work, as part of the dock that needed to be fixed is a public walkway.

"It helped get things rolling for them... I know it's not a huge amount of dollars in the grand scheme of what they're needing, but it's what we were able to contribute for the public portion," RDOS chair and Naramata director Karla Kozakevich said.

The club had applied for disaster relief funding from the provincial government in the summer for the repairs, but he said they were denied because they "could've had insurance for that and didn't," Pope had said.

Kozakevich added that Naramata Parks and Rec has set aside some money to help the club pay for dredging, when the time comes.

"They do need to get the dredging done at some point, because there's a fair bit of sand and silt in there."

Pope said he expects the club will put on similar fundraising events in the future, based largely on the positive response of attendees.

"You only want to ask people for their generosity once in a while," he said.

"But we'll at least do it again next year and see what other ideas come up."