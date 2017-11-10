46225
Penticton  

Suspects sought in shooting

Penticton RCMP are asking for the publics help after a shooting incident on Monday Nov. 6, at a Penticton social housing complex.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects.

“To date investigators have confirmed that three individuals walked into the parking area of the single floor complex and approached the door to one of the units. Shots were fired in the direction of the unit and towards the parking lot area. To date it appears as though no one was hurt during the incident, and we are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects”, said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Investigators are looking to identify two individuals; one male described as wearing a light coloured ski-jacket, dark pants and shoes wearing a black ball cap. The female is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, light coloured pants and shoes carrying a rectangle backpack. 

The Penticton RCMP are urging anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, to contact the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-492-4300.

