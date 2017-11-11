46225
Penticton  

Rise in break and enters

Property crime in Summerland jumped in several categories during the summer, most notably in break-ins to buildings according to RCMP's quarterly report.

From July to September, 12 residential break and enters were reported in the district, compared to two that occurred between April and June.

There were also 15 break and enters to businesses in that timeframe, compared to four in the spring.

In the first nine months of 2017, 22 break-ins were reported at homes in Summerland.

That's an increase of 69 per cent compared to the same timeframe last year.

Those increases in Summerland are noticeably higher than the rest of the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

In the regional district as a whole, residential break-ins are up a modest two per cent in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same time in 2016, while business break-and-enters have dropped 18 per cent.

The RCMP report cautions residents not to read too much into the large percentage increases, noting small overall numbers can make the jump look more startling than it is. 

