46225
47753

Penticton  

Second pot shop falls in line

- | Story: 211321

Another Penticton dispensary has fallen in line and agreed to stop selling cannabis.

The City of Penticton and Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy have reached an agreement that will see the shop transition to a “wellness centre” business model, according to development services director Anthony Haddad.

A consent order between to two sides very similar to one finalized between the city and another dispensary (Green Essence) last week has been submitted to the courts, pending approval from a Supreme Court judge.

A wellness centre is allowed to sell bongs, pipes and accessories while advocating and consulting on medical cannabis. The sale of the actual product is banned.

The agreement gives city staff or RCMP the right to inspect the premises during normal business hours to ensure compliance. If cannabis is found on the property, the city can pull the shop’s business license.

In July, Penticton city council voted to decline renewing temporary use permits for Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy and Green Essence. With a complete lack of enforcement from the local police, the city previously attempted to regulate the shops as they began to proliferate in the community.

The owner of Herbal Greens, Jukka Laurio, traded lawsuits with the city after missing out on his own license to operate. The push to pull the licenses came from staff, who stated the temporary use permits contravened federal law and jeopardized their case against Laurio.

Despite initially telling Castanet News he would, Laurio has yet to sign a consent order with the city, according to Haddad.

Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy has a policy to not speak with media.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

47932
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3207886
4022 Pritchard Dr.
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$287,500
more details




Send us your News Tips!


45103


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Eleanor
Eleanor Penticton SPCA >


46632


TGIF Gifs – November 10, 2017

Galleries
Swing into the weekend with another round of TGIF Gifs! OMG they’re adorable!…want untitled untitled Papa dog meets...
TGIF Gifs – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
That feeling when you leave the office for the weekend: Two dudes...
Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected
Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance,
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
48180