Second pot shop falls in line

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy in Penticton

Another Penticton dispensary has fallen in line and agreed to stop selling cannabis.

The City of Penticton and Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy have reached an agreement that will see the shop transition to a “wellness centre” business model, according to development services director Anthony Haddad.

A consent order between to two sides very similar to one finalized between the city and another dispensary (Green Essence) last week has been submitted to the courts, pending approval from a Supreme Court judge.

A wellness centre is allowed to sell bongs, pipes and accessories while advocating and consulting on medical cannabis. The sale of the actual product is banned.

The agreement gives city staff or RCMP the right to inspect the premises during normal business hours to ensure compliance. If cannabis is found on the property, the city can pull the shop’s business license.

In July, Penticton city council voted to decline renewing temporary use permits for Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy and Green Essence. With a complete lack of enforcement from the local police, the city previously attempted to regulate the shops as they began to proliferate in the community.

The owner of Herbal Greens, Jukka Laurio, traded lawsuits with the city after missing out on his own license to operate. The push to pull the licenses came from staff, who stated the temporary use permits contravened federal law and jeopardized their case against Laurio.

Despite initially telling Castanet News he would, Laurio has yet to sign a consent order with the city, according to Haddad.

Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy has a policy to not speak with media.