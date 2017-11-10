New principal at Uplands

Photo: Google Street View Uplands Elementary School in Penticton.

Uplands Elementary School in Penticton will have a new principal in the new year.

Andrea DeVito will take over the job on Jan. 1, 2018. She has spent the past three years as the vice-principal at Penticton Secondary School.

DeVito takes over from Lisa Edwards, who has been reassigned as principal of Columbia Elementary School, to begin on Jan. 1 as well.

Prior to working at Pen High, DeVito was vice principal at Summerland Middle School for five years, and before that was the school district's summer school principal for two years.

She also spent 15 years teaching english at Pen High.

The Board of Education for the Okanagan-Skaha School District congratulated DeVito on her new appointment.