Nov. 11 'means a lot'

Colton Davies

Each year on Remembrance Day, we move another year further away from the war years when countless Canadians sacrificed or risked their lives to fight for our country's freedom.

That prompted Castanet to ask Canadians: What does Remembrance Day mean to you? And does it resonate in today’s society as much as it should?

An overwhelming amount of people that Castanet spoke to on the street either said they themselves served in the Canadian military, or said family members of theirs served in World War I or World War II.

One man, who served in the Canadian armed forces, said he's thankful for "the people in the past who gave us the life we have today," noting he'll be taking part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Another man said Nov. 11 brings "a lot of memory of family and people who served," and said it's also his daughter's birthday.

"We celebrate with her every year and kind of have memories and talk about what that means for our family."

One woman spoke with pride of her father, who served in World War II on the 'clean up crew.'

"Because of him, it means a lot," she said, holding back tears.

Another woman from Hedley said family of hers has served in the military, and added more than 100 people typically attend the Remembrance Day ceremony in her town of about 315 people.

"Last year, they did some research and talked to us about each and every boy from Hedley that died. Who he was, how old he was. It just brings it home," she said, becoming emotional.

"And I think that's the important piece, is bringing it home."

However, most who Castanet spoke to said the holiday likely doesn't resonate in Canadian society as much as it did in the past.

"Maybe we're so far removed, a lot of people. From having close family members or friends that have been involved," one woman said.

"I think we've lost it a little bit, and our generation is responsible for bringing it back, and letting our kids realize how important it is," another female said.

A recent poll by Ipsos, conducted on behalf of Historica Canada, indicated that millennials are leading a gradual resurgence of interest in regards to attending Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Nov. 11 this year will be the 99th anniversary of the end of World War I.