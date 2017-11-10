Schools ready to face off

Photo: pixabay

The volleyball teams of Penticton and Princess Margaret Secondary Schools are set to face off in the fifth annual cross city volleyball match on Tuesday.

The games will see the senior boys and girls teams play their only games of the year against each other, on a night that also acts as the kick off for the 10,000 Nights food drive.

“The crowds are typically quite large, we fill the gym up at either school we are at. There is a lot of school spirit involved in this day,” Pen-Hi teacher Bo Boxall said.

While the two schools don’t face each other during regular season play, due to their differing sizes, Boxall says they have still managed to build a rivalry.

The two schools boys team’s have split the series 2 - 2 so far, while the Princess Margaret girls hold a 2 - 1 lead as the girls teams were not involved in the first year.

“Anybody in the community is welcome to come and watch, there is some high level volleyball taking place,” Boxall said.

Admission is in exchange for a non-perishable food item to go towards the 10,000 Tonight Food Drive. The drive has been taking place for more than 20 years; this year on Nov. 29.

The volleyball games take place at Pen-Hi this year. The girls match will start at 5:00 p.m., while the boys start at 6:45 p.m.