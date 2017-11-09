47304
47926

Penticton  

Video makes an impact

- | Story: 211240

Contributed N'we Jinan

A group of students from Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School in Penticton released a powerful video Wednesday.

Musical initiative N'we Jinan visited the school to help build the music video with the children.

“The group came in and did a circle with the kids and asked them what is really important in their lives today,” said Toni Gallicano-George, Grade 1 teacher. “They started writing down everything the kids said and started creating lyrics.”

The video, which is now public on YouTube, has garnered positive feedback on Facebook.

All of the singing is authentic to each child and was recorded before filming the final version.

"They helped the kids write the lyrics to the songs and the kids that appeared in the video with the background music are the actual kids who sang those lyrics," Gallicano-George said.

The video took a total of four days to create, before it was edited by N'we Jinan and released to the students.

The kids were amazed and filled with joy when they watched the finished product, according to Gallicano-George.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

46155
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3016168
6239 Renfrew Road
$989,000
more details
45443




Send us your News Tips!


47191


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elvira
Elvira Penticton SPCA >


47872


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45833