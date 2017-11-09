Video makes an impact

Contributed N'we Jinan

A group of students from Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School in Penticton released a powerful video Wednesday.

Musical initiative N'we Jinan visited the school to help build the music video with the children.

“The group came in and did a circle with the kids and asked them what is really important in their lives today,” said Toni Gallicano-George, Grade 1 teacher. “They started writing down everything the kids said and started creating lyrics.”

The video, which is now public on YouTube, has garnered positive feedback on Facebook.

All of the singing is authentic to each child and was recorded before filming the final version.

"They helped the kids write the lyrics to the songs and the kids that appeared in the video with the background music are the actual kids who sang those lyrics," Gallicano-George said.

The video took a total of four days to create, before it was edited by N'we Jinan and released to the students.

The kids were amazed and filled with joy when they watched the finished product, according to Gallicano-George.