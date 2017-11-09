Mayor revives compost plan

Photo: Grant Thompson

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman is bringing a controversial regional compost facility proposal back from the dead on Tuesday.

Council voted 6 - 1 on Oct. 23 to deny the RDOS access to the local landfill for feasibility testing for the project, effectively ending Summerland's involvement in the plan.

However, Mayor Waterman feels further discussion on the idea could be beneficial.

“I’d like to bring it back so that they can reconsider the motion,” he said. “I think initially, council rejected the whole idea because they really didn’t have enough information.”

"At this point I’m not really discussing the pro’s and con’s because I just want the process to take place, where council has the discussion and the community as a whole will have an opportunity to engage on the topic.”

When the RDOS selected the Summerland landfill as its preferred site for the regional facility, citizen opposition quickly mobilized with an avalanche of letters hitting city hall. Lawn signs began popping up in the community.

“I have a great deal of respect for this council,” Waterman said. “We have always discussed issues quite thoroughly before making a decision and in this case, we have decided not to have a discussion at all and render the decision to just reject.”

He said the outright dismissal of the idea at the last council meeting surprised him.

“All the issues that the public brought up were very important, and those are exactly the same issues when I was addressing the regional board,” Waterman said. “I told them that I wasn’t interested in bringing this forward, unless we were able to deal with issues like odor and the safety of Prairie Valley Rd.”

Waterman will use a section of the Community Charter that allows mayors to bring matters back before council for reconsideration.