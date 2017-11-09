47395
46201

Penticton  

Health alert at high school

- | Story: 211231

Interior Health has confirmed two cases of meningococcal disease in students at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.

The health authority is recommending all students and staff at the school receive a vaccine against the disease.

“Although the risk of getting this disease is low, we are advising anyone who may have been exposed to take the precaution of getting immunized,” Dr. Rakel Kling said, medical health officer with IH.  

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can affect lining around the brain, and can possibly affect blood.

Potential symptoms are sudden high fevers, headaches, rashes, nausea and vomiting, drowsiness, confusion and seizures, according to IH.

The disease can be commonly passed on by sneezing, coughing, or through saliva.

IH will be providing two separate vaccination clinics in Oliver in response to the outbreak.

The first will be available at Southern Okanagan Secondary School on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second will be at Oliver Health Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents are asked not to attend the hospital to receive the vaccine but instead to go to one of the clinics.

Anyone who may be feeling symptoms of meningococcal disease is advised by IH to seek medical attention immediately.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

47932
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3222088
392 Braeloch Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$3,200,000
more details
48021




Send us your News Tips!


45809


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elvira
Elvira Penticton SPCA >


45103


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45833