Health alert at high school

Interior Health has confirmed two cases of meningococcal disease in students at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.

The health authority is recommending all students and staff at the school receive a vaccine against the disease.

“Although the risk of getting this disease is low, we are advising anyone who may have been exposed to take the precaution of getting immunized,” Dr. Rakel Kling said, medical health officer with IH.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can affect lining around the brain, and can possibly affect blood.

Potential symptoms are sudden high fevers, headaches, rashes, nausea and vomiting, drowsiness, confusion and seizures, according to IH.

The disease can be commonly passed on by sneezing, coughing, or through saliva.

IH will be providing two separate vaccination clinics in Oliver in response to the outbreak.

The first will be available at Southern Okanagan Secondary School on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second will be at Oliver Health Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents are asked not to attend the hospital to receive the vaccine but instead to go to one of the clinics.

Anyone who may be feeling symptoms of meningococcal disease is advised by IH to seek medical attention immediately.