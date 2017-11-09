Bringing B.C. wine global

47304
A small group of people came together Thursday to discuss how the Canadian wine industry can unite and evolve to meet worldwide demand.

The talk on Thursday called “Collaboration and Understanding in a Successful Wine Cluster,” took place at the Penticton Library, hosted by psychology professor Paul Davies of UBC Okanagan.

“I’m primarily trying to figure out how a diverse group of people can learn to work together more collaboratively,” Davies said. “I’m hoping that some of that research can be applied to the wine industry.

“Rather than competing with one another, how can we get a shared identity for the B.C. wine industry, so that we all benefit from it.”

Canada’s wine industry produces some high quality product, but is fairly small compared to other wine making countries.                                                

“How do we want to promote it internationally?” Davies said. “Rather than competing against one another, how do we compete against California? How do we want to market ourselves internationally, in the United States and abroad?”

The four major wine producers are Spain, Italy, France and the U.S.A. — making up over half of all the wine worldwide, added Davies.

“The last poll I saw, showed Canada [ranked] 23 worldwide, which puts us behind Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia,” he said. “We’re not an international player yet, and we have to figure out how to get there.”  

This was the second in a series of four discussions this month at the library. They are free to attend.

The last two talks are:

  • “Creativity and Voice in a Successful Economy,” Silvia Sacchetti from University of Trento in Italy: Thursday, Nov. 23, noon to 1 p.m.
  • “Identity and Cohesion in a Successful Wine Cluster,” Jacques-Olivier Pesme from KEDGE Business School in Bordeaux, France: Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
46023


