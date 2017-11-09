Blanket drive underway

Photo: Colton Davies From left to right, Penticton Vees co-captain Owen Sillinger, Kim Ehlers of Gregory Litwin's notary public office, and Vees co-captain Grant Cruikshank.

The Penticton Vees are partnering with Gregory Litwin's notary public office for this year's 'Cover With Kindness' blanket drive.

This year's drive is the eighth that Litwin has organized, accepting blankets, sleeping bags, toques, scarves, socks and other winter essentials.

The office, located at 699 Main Street, began accepting donations on Monday, and will be until Dec. 8.

Collected items will be donated on Dec. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Saviours Church.

Volunteers, including Vees players, will be on hand to give away the donations on those two days.

Litwin said the Vees have taken part before in the drive, noting an importance he sees in including the local junior hockey team in a community-minded event.

"I think it's important to show the younger generation the importance of giving," he said.

Items left over after the two-day donation handout are provided to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, according to Litwin.

SOWINS has seen an increase in the need for warm clothing from transients in the community with an earlier-than-usual cold snap in the region.

Anyone wishing to donate to the 'Cover With Kindness' drive should contact Kim Ehlers at 250-770-8888, or [email protected]