Snow falls, cars crash

Emergency crews have been busy in the South Okanagan Thursday as snow continues to blanket the region.

A car left Highway 97 just south of Road 18 in Oliver around 10 a.m., crashing into an orchard.

Shortly afterward, a truck went down a 75 foot embankment at Saskatoon and Black Sage Road. Two people were taken to hospital with injuries. The RCMP is investigating.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to both crashes.

