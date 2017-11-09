47395
47926

Penticton  

Snow falls, cars crash

- | Story: 211205

Emergency crews have been busy in the South Okanagan Thursday as snow continues to blanket the region.

A car left Highway 97 just south of Road 18 in Oliver around 10 a.m., crashing into an orchard.

Shortly afterward, a truck went down a 75 foot embankment at Saskatoon and Black Sage Road. Two people were taken to hospital with injuries. The RCMP is investigating.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to both crashes.

with files from Oliver Daily News

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

48021
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3271665
815 Hammer Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,003
more details
46335




Send us your News Tips!


46888


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elvira
Elvira Penticton SPCA >


47582


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45005