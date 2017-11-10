Moms fundraise for kids

Photo: Danielle Rodgers

The third annual Stock-up and Shop vendor market will take place this month at Columbia Elementary School.

The school’s Parent Advisory Council has come together to raise money for the the kid’s education.

“We spend a ton of money on field trips, technology upgrades, iPads or projectors in the classroom,” said Danielle Rodgers, PAC secretary. “We spend a lot of money on guest speakers and performers, baking supplies for bake sales, craft supplies and musical instruments.”

The fair will include many local vendors and baking.

“It was an opportunity we tried to create for Columbia moms and Penticton parents that gives them the opportunity to promote their small based business,” Rodgers said. “This all started as a way to basically create an opportunity for our families to be able to promote their self based business.”

All of the baked goods, hot chocolate, coffee and apple cider will be available by donation.

"Most people don’t know that a lot of field trips aren’t sponsored by the government, that usually comes directly out of PAC funding," Rodgers said.

The event will take place in the gym of Columbia Elementary Nov. 17 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.