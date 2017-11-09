Ski season looking good

Colton Davies

Thanks to an early blast of winter in the Okanagan, officials aren't projecting any delays for the start of ski season on the slopes.

Last week’s snowstorm was ahead of schedule for what the region is used to, but staff at several ski resorts said it hasn’t pushed forward their timelines for opening day.

Big White in Kelowna anticipates an opening on Nov. 23. The ski hill reportedly has between 27 and 40 centimetres of snow at the mountain base, but it would take a lot more to move the start day ahead.

"The phone calls to the resort on when and the social media chats, it's really quite funny because we've only had one good storm," Michael J. Ballingall said, senior vice president of Big White.

"We need about 100 cm to fall out of the sky, so we need a couple of big storms."

In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain has about 30 cm at their base.

That’s about as expected right now, for their projected Dec. 2 opening. But staff said man-made snow-making has begun already, which is earlier than usual.

"At least as long as I've been here, it seems like this is the earliest we've started it," Kaid MacLeod said, guest services manager at Apex.

Silverstar in Vernon saw 60 cm of snow fall in a 24-hour span last week.

Staff said that’s a massive number, as last year’s largest snowfall at the mountain was 24 cm in a one-day span.

"Our lead patroller said to me, he's been here 11 years, he said that's the most snow he's seen in 24 hours, so it's pretty great," Christy Jahn-Smith said, marketing manager at SilverStar.

Despite the heavy snowfall and an 85-cm base, Jahn-Smith added the tentative opening date remains Nov. 23. at the mountain.

"Even though you get all that fresh snow, it's kind of about what's sitting under it, I mean you still need a pretty solid base."