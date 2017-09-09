45486
45820

Penticton  

Smokejumpers tend to K fire

- | Story: 206213

A dozen parattack firefighters, also known as smokejumpers, have been deployed to help fight the K Mountain fire burning near Keremeos, which is burning on a nearly vertical slope.

The fire remains seven hectares in size and continues to show fire behaviour between rank one and two, meaning there is smouldering and some open flame.

According to Justine Hunse, BC Wildfire Service information officer, there are some areas of the fire where it was safe to deploy parattack crews, who were flown in from a fixed-wing aircraft.  

She added that the 12 crew members will be staying overnight and resuming work on the blaze on Sunday morning.

Smokejumpers are based out of northern B.C., but they are a provincial resource and are occasionally are deployed to fight fires in the southern half of the province. 

These crews were called in to assist with the Finlay Creek wildfire and Greyback Mountain fire last week.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44999
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3132431
2604 Squilax-Anglemont Road, Lee Creek
$80,000
more details
44892




Send us your News Tips!


44524


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elf
Elf Penticton SPCA >


44248


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42502