Smokejumpers tend to K fire

Photo: Smokejumpers Canada

A dozen parattack firefighters, also known as smokejumpers, have been deployed to help fight the K Mountain fire burning near Keremeos, which is burning on a nearly vertical slope.

The fire remains seven hectares in size and continues to show fire behaviour between rank one and two, meaning there is smouldering and some open flame.

According to Justine Hunse, BC Wildfire Service information officer, there are some areas of the fire where it was safe to deploy parattack crews, who were flown in from a fixed-wing aircraft.

She added that the 12 crew members will be staying overnight and resuming work on the blaze on Sunday morning.

Smokejumpers are based out of northern B.C., but they are a provincial resource and are occasionally are deployed to fight fires in the southern half of the province.

These crews were called in to assist with the Finlay Creek wildfire and Greyback Mountain fire last week.