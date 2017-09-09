Border fire 8,000 hectares

Photo: Facebook The Diamond Creek wildfire has burned an estimated 8,000 hectares of B.C. land, and an estimated 39,000 hectares in Washington state.

The most recent size estimate of the fire was 5,500 hectares, which came on Wednesday.

Officials were unable to determine a size in recent days, due to thick smoke in the area.

The fire has also burned an estimated 39,000 hectares in Washington state, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently four firefighters, five support personnel, one helicopter and eight pieces of heavy equipment battling the blaze.

The BWFS said that crews have implemented a modified response to this fire, which is burning in a remote region that is infested with pine beetles.

"Under certain circumstances, it's determined that allowing a wildfire to burn in an area is beneficial for an ecosystem. And that's what's happening here" said Justine Hunse, BWFS information officer.

No structures are threatened by the fire burning between Manning and Cathedral parks.

Hunse added that crews have identified trigger points if the fire were to reach certain geographic areas, which would mean approaching the management of the fire differently if the blaze reached those points.

The flames were fanned by winds blowing from the southwest on Saturday, at an estimated 15-25 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Winds are predicted to ease off in the region by Sunday, with light winds expected next week.