Jazzing up the weekend

Colton Davies

Sounds of jazz are serenading Penticton this weekend, with the 21st Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival taking place from Friday through Sunday.

There are 11 bands performing, who are all playing between five to eight acts during the three-day event.

The festival is going on at five venues in four different locations, including the S.S. Sicamous, the Days Inn & Conference Centre, Elks Hall and the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Michael Campbell, president of the festival, said he believes turnout is similar to what it was last year.

"And when you look at the smoke that has been around and the floods and all of the history that has preceded these past couple months, I'm surprised that we're doing as well as we are, quite frankly," he said.

Campbell commented on the variety of acts that can be seen and heard this weekend.

"We try to offer a mix for every taste. Everything except cool jazz; we're hot jazz which encompasses zydeco, dixieland, big band swing and gospel.

"I've had probably between 20-30 people come up to me and say this is (their) 20th year or 21st year here. So once they come, they kind of like it and come back the next year."

Performances will be going on until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The closing ceremonies will then take place at 3:00 p.m., on the French Quarter stage at the PTCC.

To see the full schedule, click here.