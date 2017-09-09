45486
41630

Penticton  

No growth on K Mtn. fire

- | Story: 206188

The K Mountain fire near Keremeos showed no growth over night.

Justine Hunse, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the fire is still at seven hectares and is showing no aggressive behaviour.

A light rain is also reportedly falling in the area which will boost firefighting efforts.

Hunse said officials are surveying the fire from the air to see if there is any way to safely insert ground crews to battle the blaze.

Fire crews are unable to access the fire on the ground due to the incredibly steep terrain.

Hunse described the fire to be burning almost vertically.

"The way that helicopters drop water and that air tankers drop retardant over a fire, it's not effective in the way that it is when they're unloading over flat surfaces," she said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3199327
941 Stockwell
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$699,000
more details
42311




Send us your News Tips!


38258


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elf
Elf Penticton SPCA >


38258


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44378