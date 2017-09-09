No growth on K Mtn. fire

Photo: Cecelia Louis-Ralston Wildfire officials assess the K Mountain fire from the air.

The K Mountain fire near Keremeos showed no growth over night.

Justine Hunse, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the fire is still at seven hectares and is showing no aggressive behaviour.

A light rain is also reportedly falling in the area which will boost firefighting efforts.

Hunse said officials are surveying the fire from the air to see if there is any way to safely insert ground crews to battle the blaze.

Fire crews are unable to access the fire on the ground due to the incredibly steep terrain.

Hunse described the fire to be burning almost vertically.

"The way that helicopters drop water and that air tankers drop retardant over a fire, it's not effective in the way that it is when they're unloading over flat surfaces," she said.