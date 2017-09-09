Evac alerts rescinded

Photo: File photo
The evacuation alert for 29 properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north has been rescinded.
“Due to the decreased fire activity, and in consultation with the BC Wildfire incident commander, the evacuation alert which was implemented as a precautionary measure can be rescinded,” said Summerland Fire Chief, Glenn Noble. “Containment lines on the Garnet Valley side of the fire are well established and holding.
This properties no longer under evacuation alert include:
- 24411 Garnet Valley Road
- 27800 Garnet Valley Road
- 28999 Garnet Valley Road
- 24602 Garnet Valley Road
- 28000 Garnet Valley Road
- 30600 Garnet Valley Road
- 25600 Garnet Valley Road
- 28014 Garnet Valley Road
- 33000 Garnet Valley Road
- 25601 Garnet Valley Road
- 28411 Garnet Valley Road
- 33048 Garnet Valley Road
- 26405 Garnet Valley Road
- 28412 Garnet Valley Road
- 25208 Wildhorse Road
- 27006 Garnet Valley Road
- 28610 Garnet Valley Road
- 25210 Wildhorse Road
- 27088 Garnet Valley Road
- 28804 Garnet Valley Road
- 25585 Wildhorse Road
- 27218 Garnet Valley Road
- 28808 Garnet Valley Road
- 25804 Wildhorse Road
- 27413 Garnet Valley Road
- 28818 Garnet Valley Road
- 25808 Wildhorse Road
- 27600 Garnet Valley Road
- 28996 Garnet Valley Road