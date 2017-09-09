45486
44173

Penticton  

Evac alerts rescinded

- | Story: 206187

The District of Summerland has rescinded the evacuation alert for 29 properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north.

“Due to the decreased fire activity, and in consultation with the BC Wildfire incident commander, the evacuation alert which was implemented as a precautionary measure can be rescinded,” said Summerland Fire Chief, Glenn Noble. “Containment lines on the Garnet Valley side of the fire are well established and holding.  

This properties no longer under evacuation alert include:

  • 24411 Garnet Valley Road
  • 27800 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28999 Garnet Valley Road
  • 24602 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28000 Garnet Valley Road
  • 30600 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25600 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28014 Garnet Valley Road
  • 33000 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25601 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28411 Garnet Valley Road
  • 33048 Garnet Valley Road
  • 26405 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28412 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25208 Wildhorse Road
  • 27006 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28610 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25210 Wildhorse Road
  • 27088 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28804 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25585 Wildhorse Road
  • 27218 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28808 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25804 Wildhorse Road
  • 27413 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28818 Garnet Valley Road
  • 25808 Wildhorse Road
  • 27600 Garnet Valley Road
  • 28996 Garnet Valley Road
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

45316
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3199327
941 Stockwell
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$699,000
more details
45316




Send us your News Tips!


44777


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elf
Elf Penticton SPCA >


39330


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44149