Evac alerts rescinded

The District of Summerland has rescinded the evacuation alert for 29 properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north.

“Due to the decreased fire activity, and in consultation with the BC Wildfire incident commander, the evacuation alert which was implemented as a precautionary measure can be rescinded,” said Summerland Fire Chief, Glenn Noble. “Containment lines on the Garnet Valley side of the fire are well established and holding.

This properties no longer under evacuation alert include: