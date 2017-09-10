Diego needs a home

Chantelle Deacon

Diego, a fun loving and energetic German Shepherd is looking for his forever home.

Critteraid is an Okanagan animal shelter, located in Summerland. It exists and operates through the goodwill, cooperation and generosity of its volunteers. Volunteers are needed for shifts every day of the week.

Canadians believe less than one million homeless pets enter shelters each year in North America, according to a recent survey commissioned by PetSmart Charities of Canada.

In reality, closer to 6.5 million pets enter animal shelters each year in North America.

With the help of the Summerland Cat Sanctuary, PetSmart Charities of Canada is hoping to help end homelessness during its National Adoption Weekend taking place at PetSmart stores across Canada Sept. 15 to 17.

The Summerland Cat Sanctuary will be at local stores with a number of adoptable pets looking for forever homes and families to love. Organizers of the event hope to find homes for over 2,000 pets across Canada.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets featured weekly here, or in volunteering, you can contact CritterAid at 250.494.5057, [email protected] or go to their website.