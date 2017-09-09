45486
Penticton  

Who will lead NDP?

A pair of events are planned for the South Okanagan to help NDP party faithful elect a new national leader.

A new leader will be selected Sept. 18 and on Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m., Penticton NDP will host a debate viewing party on the big screen upstairs at the Barley Mill Pub, 2460 Shaha Lake Rd.

Party members, political pundits and those interested in progressive dialogue can take in the debate with the option of a cold beverage or a hot brunch.

Then on Monday Sept. 11, national leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh will host an event in Penticton at Craft Corner Kitchen, 557 Main St., from 4:30-6 p.m.

This is a free, public event that will give locals a chance to share issues that matter to them and hear about Singh’s vision for all of Canada.

“We are proud to plan events that provide opportunities to start productive dialogues and actively progress issues that need attention in our community,” said Tina Lee, president of the Penticton NDP Constituency Association. “As a community, we like to be involved in political processes and decision making and we’re going to create as many spaces for that as possible.”

