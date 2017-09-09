Wrecking ball on its way

Photo: RDOS One of the cabins slated for demolition

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hiring a demolition contractor to tear down several ramshackle structures at the Kennedy Lake Resort south of Princeton.

A request for quotations posted to the district's website states 14 structures are slated for demolition, consisting of a number of poorly maintained seasonal cabins and RV shelters.

“It’s just the ones that decided not to conform,” RDOS Princeton rural Director Bob Coyne said, referring to a court order demanding hundreds of illegal structures built on the property by members of the public take out building permits.

The RDOS has been dealing with the property since 2003, after discovering hundreds of cabins and RV shelters on the 300 acre-property.

Although the site zoning allows 335 structures and RV’s on the property, it currently contains more than 400. Most of them are seasonals and owned by people outside the region, with very few people living on the property full-time.

Following the initial crackdown and court order, hundreds of cabin owners became compliant by taking out a building permit or by making changes to their structures.

“It’s actually looking pretty good out there, they’ve come a long ways,” Coyne said.

The RDOS has maintained that it has always been a safety issue, with many of the structures prone to collapse.

The demolition contractor will have until Oct. 31 to complete the job.