45486

Penticton  

Wrecking ball on its way

- | Story: 206156

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hiring a demolition contractor to tear down several ramshackle structures at the Kennedy Lake Resort south of Princeton.

A request for quotations posted to the district's website states 14 structures are slated for demolition, consisting of a number of poorly maintained seasonal cabins and RV shelters.

“It’s just the ones that decided not to conform,” RDOS Princeton rural Director Bob Coyne said, referring to a court order demanding hundreds of illegal structures built on the property by members of the public take out building permits.

The RDOS has been dealing with the property since 2003, after discovering hundreds of cabins and RV shelters on the 300 acre-property.

Although the site zoning allows 335 structures and RV’s on the property, it currently contains more than 400. Most of them are seasonals and owned by people outside the region, with very few people living on the property full-time.

Following the initial crackdown and court order, hundreds of cabin owners became compliant by taking out a building permit or by making changes to their structures.

“It’s actually looking pretty good out there, they’ve come a long ways,” Coyne said.

The RDOS has maintained that it has always been a safety issue, with many of the structures prone to collapse.

The demolition contractor will have until Oct. 31 to complete the job.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44869
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3204287
4673 Princeton Avenue
.39 bedrooms Jaime Briggs baths
$320,000
more details
45316




Send us your News Tips!


39330


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Shaydee
Shaydee Penticton SPCA >


44524


Daily Dose – September 9, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose reminds you that IT is coming…
Daily Dose – September 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Asking the really tough questions
Taylor Swift director was joking about Beyonce copying Bad Blood promo
Music
Music video director Joseph Kahn has been left baffled after a...
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017
Galleries
Some fresh gifs that’ll take your breath away are here!
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Kitties in space, and other important stuff!   NASA once...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44242