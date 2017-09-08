45486

Penticton  

Mayor talks fire protection

Story: 206150

The City of Penticton feels it needs to do "something" to improve fire protection to the Riddle Road area, but they “just haven't figured out what something is.”

Andrew Jakubeit made the comments on this week’s Mayor's Minute, stating the city is still examining ideas that could also bring better fire protection to other rural roads.

A group of Riddle Road residents have been lobbying city hall for a fire hydrant, citing the increasing popularity and traffic of the Three Blind Mice area.

Jakubeit agreed with residents that they have a special case when compared to other rural roads like Spiller and Sutherland, but said the city needs to weigh costs.

“We have an infrustrure deficit we are trying to grapple with for all our city infrastructure and facilities,” he said.

One possibility is having the local residents pay for part or all of the upgrades, like downtown business have paid for recent revitalization.

“If they are saving insurance money, maybe that helps offset that,” he said.

But the Mayor said he interested in learning more about the “superior shuttle tanker service,” an accreditation that would see the Penticton Fire Department provide the same fire coverage as a piped system with water trucks.

“Because a fire doesn’t break out in every neighbourhood all the time, you have that flexibility to have a water tender” move around, he said.

However, with the local fire department currently tied up with wildfires in the region, Jakubeit said they have not been able to commit to testing the water truck system.

“Those are all sort of things we need to vett out,” he said, noting the decision will likely have to be discussed come budget time next year.

