Big hay donation for CDART

A Boundary resident dropped off nearly 8,000 pounds of hay bales to the Summerland Arena on Thursday, to be donated through the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team.

Jennifer Brock brought 106 hay bales on a trailer from her farm in Bridesville, about 30 minutes east of Osoyoos.

The need for resources is high for farmers who are fostering animals from properties under evacuation order or alert due to the Finlay Creek wildfire. 

"I know what it's like when you have to move your animals... If someone shows up at your house with six horses, that's a big financial impact," Brock said. "All of a sudden the foster people start getting squeezed."

The hay bales will be dispersed to farms in the region accordingly that are currently taking on extra animals.

The donation by Brock is the largest CDART has received since animals began being evacuated from the Faulder, Meadow and Garnet Valley areas of Summerland last weekend.

"Resources are stretched, so this is big for us. We're really grateful we were able to get this," Donna Wackerbauer said, regional coordinator for CDART.

CDART has asked for donations of hay, preferably square bales, as well as for foster people to take on extra livestock.

Wackerbauer said that there is still a need for donations, as there's no telling how long properties will remain evacuated for. 

"And I have no confirmation, but there is a possibility that those people that are on order that are close to fire line... they're supply, we'll say, could've been lost," she added. 

For residents who have evacuated and chosen not to evacuate their animals, Wackerbauer said she is able to do maintenance calls for their properties.

For people choosing to donate, Brock emphasized that they do so through registered organizations, to avoid potentially being scammed.

"When it comes to money donations and supplies... it's important that the public actually uses a registered society," she stated. "So that money and supplies are going to the actual people that require them."

