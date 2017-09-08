Chief announces byelection

Photo: Colin Dacre Chief Chad Eneas at the LSIB's "Day of Action" in August.

The chief of the Penticton Indian Band says byelections will be held this fall to fill five vacant council positions left by resigning members.

“I would like to say the Penticton Indian Band is maintaining its functions as a government,” Chief Chad Eneas said in a statement. “I would also like to clarify the current council is the only recognized authority for the Penticton Indian Band as a government.”

Eneas said the “recent activities of some through media” do not reflect the greater community, adding council has received several letters of support.

The chief assured that the band administration will continue to maintain title and rights interests and administrative and economic operations for the band as a whole.

"There are many challenges when change happens and although it may be uncomfortable," he wrote. "We will get through this as a community, together."

Some Penticton Indian Band members have been calling for a vote of non-confidence of council since April, unhappy with a perceived lack of communication within the community and the outside world.

Former PIB Chief Jonathan Kruger was the latest to resign, with Coun. Timmothy Lezard, following a community meeting on Aug. 30.

“After much thought, I have decided to let my resignation from the PIB chief and council stand as my confidence in the current leadership has been lost,” Kruger wrote in his resignation letter, before going on to criticize the current chief and council for an “indecisive and unmotivated approach.”

At that meeting, the band’s electoral officer indicated there was grounds for a new election to be called, because chief and council no longer had a quorum, with just four of nine original members remaining.

The band will hold its next community meeting on Sept. 13.