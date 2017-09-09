Penticton  

Mtn bikers hoping for rain

- | Story: 206126

Organizers of the annual Test of Humanity mountain bike race in Summerland are hoping for rain this weekend as they prepare for the fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 17.

With the Finlay Creek wildfire burning nearby, and fire hazard still extreme, race director Nic Seaton says they have been following a “very cautious fire safety plan” as they enter a “key” weekend.

“With generous help from Penticton’s Argo Road Maintenance and Quastuco Silviculture, who have provided water trucks, water tanks and fire suppression equipment, we are planning to finish the final preparations in the staging area on Saturday. If the conditions remain stable, or improve over the next week, then we are well equipped to host the event.”

More than 300 mountain bikers of all ages and abilities from across Western Canada are expected at the event to support Canadian humanitarian projects in Ethiopia. The trail follows the western ridge of Garnet Valley, where farther north, some properties are under an evacuation alert.

“If the Summerland Fire Chief asks us to cancel the event, we will do so right away. We have already notified all our participants that this is a possibility, but everyone is working together to try and make it happen,” Seaton said.

Over the past six years, the event has raised over $270,000.

