The Young Stars arrive

Colton Davies

Fans were lined up all morning at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, buying tickets ahead of the Young Stars tournament, which begins Friday.

The tournament, now in its seventh year, features four teams of prospects representing the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

"You see these young phenom's who are dazzling to watch, in terms of their speed, their intensity and their skill. I think in the last seven years, about 88 of them have gone on to play in the NHL," said Andrew Jakubeit, event chair and Mayor of Penticton.

"I think it's a real coup for the city to have the NHL set up shop here for four days."

All four teams are play on Friday: the Oilers and Flames prospects play at 4:00 p.m., followed by the Canucks and Jets prospects at 7:30 p.m.

The Canucks prospects will also play at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday against the Flames prospects, and finish up at 2:00 p.m. on Monday against the Oilers prospects.

The full tournament schedule is available here.