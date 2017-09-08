45162
44173

Penticton  

The Young Stars arrive

- | Story: 206123

Colton Davies

Fans were lined up all morning at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, buying tickets ahead of the Young Stars tournament, which begins Friday.

The tournament, now in its seventh year, features four teams of prospects representing the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. 

"You see these young phenom's who are dazzling to watch, in terms of their speed, their intensity and their skill. I think in the last seven years, about 88 of them have gone on to play in the NHL," said Andrew Jakubeit, event chair and Mayor of Penticton.

"I think it's a real coup for the city to have the NHL set up shop here for four days."

All four teams are play on Friday: the Oilers and Flames prospects play at 4:00 p.m., followed by the Canucks and Jets prospects at 7:30 p.m.

The Canucks prospects will also play at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday against the Flames prospects, and finish up at 2:00 p.m. on Monday against the Oilers prospects. 

The full tournament schedule is available here

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3187771
#206-727 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$269,000
more details
44864




Send us your News Tips!


44777


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Shaydee
Shaydee Penticton SPCA >


45348


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44149