Some Alerts lifted

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

There has been a partial reduction of properties within an advisory Evacuation Alert issued by the RDOS in the Faulder area due to the Finlay Creek Wildfire.

Summerland's evacuation alert for Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse remains in effect and is reassessed daily.

Currently 55 properties remain under an evacuation order in the Meadow Valley area.

All remaining orders and alerts in effect will be assessed in the coming days.

A detailed map of the evacuation areas can be found here.

According to the RDOS, the BC Wildfire Service has partially contained the near-2,200 hectare blaze.

For more information on evacuation orders and alerts in the region, you can visit rdos.bc.ca.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Evacuation alerts affecting 306 properties have been lifted in Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The properties had been on alert due to the Finlay Creek wildfire.

A detailed map is available at www.cordemergency.ca.

For information about properties affected further south where alerts and orders remain in place, visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Finlay Creek fire remains in effect.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

The Finlay Creek wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland has now been mapped at more than 2,000 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Heather Rice says the fire has now been mapped at 2,139 hectares.

The growth is due to some controlled burning in the southern area of the fire around Mount Acland and more accurate GPS mapping of the area.

Rice adds all the growth occurred within the current fire guard.

"The fire remains at a rank two and three, we aren't seeing any candeling," at the moment," said Rice.

Fire crews have been aided by calmer winds over the past 24 hours and should be helped by a forecast that calls for cooler temperatures and a chance of rain over the next two days.

Rice says winds have at times challenged fire crews, and will continue to do so if, and when they pick up.

At the present time, 61 firefighters, 11 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy machinery are working on the fire.

Rice says helicopters will be grounded until smoke clears from the valley. Helicopters should begin flying again this afternoon.

The District of Summerland meantime says there is no imminent danger of the fire spreading further into municipal boundaries.

All current evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.