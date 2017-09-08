45162

Penticton  

Peachland alerts lifted

- | Story: 206110

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Evacuation alerts affecting 306 properties have been lifted in Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The properties had been on alert due to the Finlay Creek wildfire.

A detailed map is available at www.cordemergency.ca.

For information about properties affected further south where alerts and orders remain in place, visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Finlay Creek fire remains in effect.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

The Finlay Creek wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland has now been mapped at more than 2,000 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Heather Rice says the fire has now been mapped at 2,139 hectares.

The growth is due to some controlled burning in the southern area of the fire around Mount Acland and more accurate GPS mapping of the area.

Rice adds all the growth occurred within the current fire guard.

"The fire remains at a rank two and three, we aren't seeing any candeling," at the moment," said Rice.

Fire crews have been aided by calmer winds over the past 24 hours and should be helped by a forecast that calls for cooler temperatures and a chance of rain over the next two days.

Rice says winds have at times challenged fire crews, and will continue to do so if, and when they pick up.

At the present time, 61 firefighters, 11 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy machinery are working on the fire.

Rice says helicopters will be grounded until smoke clears from the valley. Helicopters should begin flying again this afternoon.

The District of Summerland meantime says there is no imminent danger of the fire spreading further into municipal boundaries.

All current evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44864
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3206468
#147-4350 Ponderosa Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,440
more details
44448




Send us your News Tips!


45423


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Shaydee
Shaydee Penticton SPCA >


38258


TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017

Galleries
Some fresh gifs that’ll take your breath away are here! this took my breath away for 2 seconds untitled Fluffy cueball...
TGIF Gifs – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Kitties in space, and other important stuff!   NASA once...
Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough
Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins...
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38670