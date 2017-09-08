45162

Penticton  

Finlay fire over 2,000 ha

The Finlay Creek wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland has now been mapped at more than 2,000 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Heather Rice says the fire has now been mapped at 2,139 hectares.

The growth is due to some controlled burning in the southern area of the fire around Mount Acland and more accurate GPS mapping of the area.

Rice adds all the growth occurred within the current fire guard.

"The fire remains at a rank two and three, we aren't seeing any candeling," at the moment," said Rice.

Fire crews have been aided by calmer winds over the past 24 hours and should be helped by a forecast that calls for cooler temperatures and a chance of rain over the next two days.

Rice says winds have at times challenged fire crews, and will continue to do so if, and when they pick up.

At the present time, 61 firefighters, 11 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy machinery are working on the fire.

Rice says helicopters will be grounded until smoke clears from the valley. Helicopters should begin flying again this afternoon.

The District of Summerland meantime says there is no imminent danger of the fire spreading further into municipal boundaries.

All current evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

