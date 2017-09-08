45162

Penticton  

Fire not impacting car show

Organizers of the Summerland Apple Valley Cruisers’ Endless Summer car show on Saturday would like to get the word out that the Finlay Creek wildfire is having no impact on them.

Apple Valley Cruisers president Jacques Lefebvre says they have receiving calls from show participants under the false impression that the entire District of Summerland is under an evacuation alert.

The show, in its 12th year, attracts about 200 entries from across Western Canada and the United States. But Lefebvre says many of the calls they are receiving from people misinformed about the wildfire status are within the Okanagan Valley.

“People think that all of Summerland is under evacuation alert,” he said, noting it is actually just a few properties on Garnet Valley Road and in Meadow Valley well outside of town.

Registration for the show starts at 7:30 a.m. in Memorial Park, Saturday.

Fees go to support local Boy Scouts, Girl Guides and breakfast programs.

