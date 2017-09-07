44110

Penticton  

Fire burns near Keremeos

Flames can be seen on top of K Mountain, south of Keremeos, after yet another wildfire was sparked Thursday night. 

Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha says the blaze is "way up on top of the mountain" and not threatening any buildings at this time. 

Deb, a resident of Keremeos, says the town has been enveloped in thick smoke from the Diamond Creek wildfire for the past three days, but she can see the flames on K Mountain through the smoke from her home. 

"It means it's got to be a fairly strong fire," Deb said. "When I first saw it, one tree kind of went up and then it broke into two fires and each started heading in different directions.

"I won't be going to bed anytime soon."

Another resident says she's seen several trees candle on different parts of the mountain, and is concerned ash from the Diamond Creek wildfire may be starting the fires. 

Bosscha says a member of the BC Wildfire Service is coming to assess the location of the fire this evening and they will "hopefully work on it tomorrow morning."

Bosscha says there is little wind in the area this evening.

This story will be updated more information becomes available. Send videos and photos to [email protected]

