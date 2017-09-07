44110

Freak'n race upcoming

A challenging obstacle course is returning to the South Okanagan for a sixth year. 

The Freak'n Farmer adventure obstacle race will take place on Sept. 23 at Covert Farms in Oliver.

The race features 25 farm-themed obstacles, and participants have the option of racing in a five kilometre, 10 km or 20 km course.

There is also a three kilometre race for kids aged 6-12, and a .75 km race for ages 3-6. There is post-race lunch catered to all participants as well.

There will be a hop-on, hop-off farm transportation for spectators, available by donation. Part of the proceeds from there support the youth outdoor recreation society, a non-profit group that subsidizes outdoor recreation programs for local youth.

The fee for spectators is $25 dollars, which includes lunch and a keepsake glass with two tickets to sample local wine and beer.

Registration for the obstacle race is open until Sept. 17.

