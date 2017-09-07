Listening to the universe

An ambitious and ground-breaking new experiment is coming online this week at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Kaleden.

CHIME — the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment — will be sifting through the cosmos, mapping the sky and listening for faint radio bursts billions of light years away.

“This map will enable cosmologists all over the world to better discern the cause of the universe's accelerating expansion,” federal Science Minister Kirsty Duncan said at a launch event at the observatory Thursday.

The $16 million project will try to measure the that rate of expansion by detecting the faint hiss of interstellar clouds of hydrogen gas, and in the process, mapping the largest volume of space ever surveyed.

“Because the universe is expanding, we now live in a time where there is twice as much dark energy as everything else all put together,” said principal CHIME investigator Dr. Mark Halpern. “We know that it's there… the problem is, we have no idea what it is.”

Learning about, and measuring the expansion of the universe — CHIME’s main goal — could help explain dark energy and in turn, the origins of the universe itself.

The wide array, made of four half cylinders 20 metres wide by 100 metres long, will map the entire northern half of the sky.

“Thanks to its novel and creative design, it will also simultaneously tack one of the hottest and puzzling astrophysical problems today, the mystery of fast radio bursts,” said McGill University astrophysicist, Dr. Victoria Kaspi.

The short bursts of radio waves coming from far beyond the Milky Way have been detected by humans just a few dozen times, but are thought to be ubiquitous.

“CHIME will be a game changer in this field, we estimate that we will detect at least two dozen in our first week of full operation,” Kaspi said.

There is a wide range of theories for what could be behind the short radio bursts: merging black holes, neutron stars or even intelligent extraterrestrial life.

The telescope gathers a mammoth amount of analog data, fed by kilometres of cables into small water-cooled shipping containers, where it is digitzied.

“When it gets digitized, we get 13.2 terabits per second of data, that is basically two times more than the whole throughput of the world's cell phone network, that includes talk and data” said local CHIME operator Nikola Milutinovic.

The data then moves on to a supercomputer with computational power that didn’t exist when the CHIME project started about five years ago, where it will be analyzed in real-time.