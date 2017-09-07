45162

Penticton  

Smoke grounds air tankers

Air tankers in Southern B.C. haven't been fighting wildfires this week due to poor visibility caused by smoke.

Thick smoke has blanketed most of the Southern Interior since Monday evening, forcing the grounding of the entire fleet, according to Kevin Skrepnek B.C.'s chief fire information officer. Eight of the aircraft are stationed at the Penticton Regional Airport.

"It's kind of two issues, it's visibility at the airport where they are going to be taking off from but also at the fires themselves," Skrepnek said. "They have gone out a few times to take a look at things but there haven’t been any actual fire fighting missions with air tankers." 

Another reason air tankers haven't been flying this week is because they are generally needed more during the initial phases of a wildfire, according to Skrepnek

"They kind of fly in to do the initial attack to buy time for our crews on the ground," he said. "Having said that, there may have been uses for them the last few days if these fires had been more visible." 

However, the smoke has actually been beneficial for firefighting efforts in another way, Skrepnek added. 

"The smoke that we have across most of the southern part of the province is actually keeping a lot of the fire behaviour more mild than it should be, because it’s cooler near the smoke." 

Over the next couple days the Southern Interior is expected to get wind and light rain, which may clear some of the smoke, making it safe for air tankers to fly again. 

