Penticton  

Pentastic Jazz Fest opening

The Pentastic Jazz Festival is back for its 21st year starting Friday and organizers are counting on a large turnout. 

The three day event is held the weekend following labour day in Penticton every year. The festival will feature world class bands, including five venues, four dance floors and a dozen bands. 

"A number of people wear costumes to our festivals," said Michael Campell, president of the Pentastic Jazz Festival. "I like to think of it as the most fun you can have with your clothes on."

There will be music, food and fun at many different locations and an assortment of different times all around Penticton. 

After 20 years of putting on the festival, Campbell says he knows it will be a great time. 

An all events pass entitles the ticket holder admission to all venues during festival hours and an individual day pass entitles the ticket holder to the same on the appropriate day. 

Tickets can be purchased at the registration table at the Trade and Convention Centre, which operates as the main head quarters. 

For a schedule or for more information, visit their website

