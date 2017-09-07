45162

Penticton  

Town watching its water

The Town of Oliver says they are relying on its own local data when it comes to determining water restrictions, which may not be consistent with the province's data.

"The operations department are continuing to monitor groundwater and surface water levels to ensure they meet the Town’s drought management plan criteria before issuing stage one to four restrictions on water users," the Town said in a press release.

The release stated that ground and surface water levels are at normal levels, but added that residents are still encouraged to cut back water usage.

The province called for a voluntary 30 per-cent reduction in water usage for residents on Sept. 1, which was when a drought level three was declared in the Okanagan.

