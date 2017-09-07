Events are still in full swing

Photo: Contributed

The kids are back in school and the warm weather remains, which means many outdoor events are still underway.

Below is a list of this weekends many events in the community.

Friday, Sept. 8.

Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which started Thursday Sept. 7 and goes until Sept. 30. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday it gets underway at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22.

The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will begin. The three day event will feature world class bands, five venues and four dance floors. The event is at various times and location. Visit their website for more information.

The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will get underway. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website.

St. Andrew's Friday Night Nine and Dine Mixer is a popular Friday night event in Penticton. Invite friends and family out for a good time. The dinner, music and dancing will start at 7:00 p.m. and tickets generally sell out quick.

Saturday, Sept. 9.

The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will start its second day. The three day event features world class bands, five venues and four dance floors.

Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which goes from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22.

The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will be underway. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival will get underway at 8:00 a.m. at Skaha Beach in Penticton. The popular event is always a hit in Penticton and it's free for spectators to attend. There will be a beverage garden, food venters and merchandise for purchase at festival.

The Penticton Farmer's Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Main St. Enjoy a wide selection of fruit, vegetables, flowers, honey, eggs, homemade baking, preserves, crafts, wines, beers and ciders.

The Penticton Community Market takes place on the 200 and 300 blocks of Main St. and along Front St. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and features homemade goods including clothing, food and jewellery.

Lester Quitzau at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will start its third day. The three day event features world class bands, five venues and four dance floors.

The Summerland Rotary Sunday Market from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. is a foodies paradise. Main Street in Summerland provides a quaint backdrop for the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market. Farmers, artists, crafters and food vendors fill over 50 stalls with the bounty of Summerland and the Okanagan Valley.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival will continue into its second and final day. There will be a beverage garden, food venters and merchandise for purchase at festival.

Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which goes from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30. The show starts at 2:00 p.m. today. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22.

The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will continue. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website.

Go out and enjoy your weekend, while supporting local events.