45162
45582

Penticton  

Events are still in full swing

- | Story: 206034

The kids are back in school and the warm weather remains, which means many outdoor events are still underway. 

Below is a list of this weekends many events in the community. 

Friday, Sept. 8. 

  • Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which started Thursday Sept. 7 and goes until Sept.  30. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday it gets underway at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22. 
  • The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will begin. The three day event will feature world class bands, five venues and four dance floors. The event is at various times and location. Visit their website for more information.
  • The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will get underway. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website. 
  • St. Andrew's Friday Night Nine and Dine Mixer is a popular Friday night event in Penticton. Invite friends and family out for a good time. The dinner, music and dancing will start at 7:00 p.m. and tickets generally sell out quick.

Saturday, Sept. 9. 

  • The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will start its second day. The three day event features world class bands, five venues and four dance floors. 
  • Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which goes from Sept. 7 to Sept.  30. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22. 
  • The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will be underway. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website. 
  • The annual Dragon Boat Festival will get underway at 8:00 a.m. at Skaha Beach in Penticton. The popular event is always a hit in Penticton and it's free for spectators to attend. There will be a beverage garden, food venters and merchandise for purchase at festival. 
  • The Penticton Farmer's Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Main St. Enjoy a wide selection of fruit, vegetables, flowers, honey, eggs, homemade baking, preserves, crafts, wines, beers and ciders.
  • The Penticton Community Market takes place on the 200 and 300 blocks of Main St. and along Front St. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and features homemade goods including clothing, food and jewellery. 
  • Lester Quitzau at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10. 

  • The 21st Pentastic Jazz Festival will start its third day. The three day event features world class bands, five venues and four dance floors. 
  • The Summerland Rotary Sunday Market from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. is a foodies paradise. Main Street in Summerland provides a quaint backdrop for the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market. Farmers, artists, crafters and food vendors fill over 50 stalls with the bounty of Summerland and the Okanagan Valley.
  • The annual Dragon Boat Festival will continue into its second and final day. There will be a beverage garden, food venters and merchandise for purchase at festival. 
  • Many Cats Theatre Co presents, "Real Estate," which goes from Sept. 7 to Sept.  30. The show starts at 2:00 p.m. today. Tickets for the theatre range from $19 to $22. 
  • The 2017 Vancouver Young Stars Classic will continue. The four day event will take place over various times for the fourth year at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The four team tournament will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. For more information and for pricing visit the SOEC website. 

Go out and enjoy your weekend, while supporting local events. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44598
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3191790
2680 Ross Rd
9 bedrooms 6 baths
$1,350,000
more details
44864




Send us your News Tips!


45449


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Benny
Benny Penticton SPCA >


45446


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44625