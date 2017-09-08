Cookie sales raises 1000s

Photo: Contributed Nicole and Mitch MacMillan holding smile cookies.

The South Okanagan Tim Hortons are once again selling smile cookies to support the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

From now until Sept. 17 they are donating 100 per cent of the money raised from the Smile Cookie campaign to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which will help provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion.

The Stawarz family, owners of the seven Tim Hortons outlets in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos, have already donated more than $61,000 over the past two years towards their original $100,000 pledge.

The communities' response to the Smile Cookie campaign has been overwhelming, according to Nicole MacMillan, family spokesperson.

“People really do enjoy this event. It has been very popular,” she said. “This year, we’re getting 30,000 cookies to sell.”

In addition to the cookies, a limited number of Smile Cookie T-shirts are available for $10 each.

Members of the Penticton Vees, Summerland Steam and Osoyoos Coyotes hockey teams will be at their local Tims to help promote the event.

The new patient care tower at PRH will be ready for patients by the spring of 2019. The SOS Medical Foundation has now raised more than $14 million towards its $20-million campaign goal.