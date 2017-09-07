45162
45583

Penticton  

Size of blaze not clear

- | Story: 206016

B.C. Wildfire Service personnel have been unable to fly over the Diamond Creek wildfire to get a new size estimate because of heavy smoke in the area.

Fire information officer Jody Lucius says the blaze is still estimated at 5,500 hectares, which is the same estimate as Wednesday because of thick smoke blanketing the area. 

There are currently two firefighters, one helicopter and eight pieces of heavy equipment battling the wildfire. 

The human-caused blaze between Cathedral and Manning provincial parks will need a sudden change in weather to accurately map out the perimeter and determine the current size, Lucius added. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
2773316
3903 Rock Island Road. Arrow Park
2.5 bedrooms For Sale by Owners, Jon and Sher Alcock baths
$239,000
more details
44392




Send us your News Tips!


43738


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Benny
Benny Penticton SPCA >


45449


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44625