Penticton man rescued

A Penticton man reported missing in the Lower Mainland has been identified as one of the victims in a strange kidnapping case in Northern B.C.

Keith Koponyas, 21, was visiting friends in Langley in late August when he disappeared. CTV Vancouver is reporting police have confirmed he was found alive Saturday with two other people being held captive near Dawson Creek.

The motive for the kidnapping remains unknown, but RCMP have stated that there is “no reason to believe there is any risk to the general public.”

Police learned of the kidnapping after two people claimed to have escaped from a rural home after being held against their will for several days. They told RCMP a third person was still being held.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said an RCMP emergency response team raided the home and rescued the third person. All three alleged victims had “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police believe that there were multiple captors involved.

Koponyas was raised in Penticton but had recently been working in Dawson Creek, according to CTV Vancouver. He has no criminal record and it is unclear whether he was taken captive in Langley or somewhere else.

