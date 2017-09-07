Water restrictions extended

44110
The City of Penticton has indefinitely extended level one water restrictions, in response to a level three drought rating declared for the Okanagan earlier this month.

Level one restrictions normally are in place between May 1 and Aug. 31, but the B.C. Government is asking the province to continue to conserve water.

"With drought conditions expected to continue, the provincial government is encouraging everyone in the region to conserve," said Len Robson, Public Works manager.

Under stage one restrictions, even-numbered street addresses can be irrigated on even numbered days of the month and odd-numbered street addresses can be irrigated on odd number days of the month.

Agricultural users are also asked to reduce their water consumption by 30 per cent.

The City of Penticton says it is also reducing its water use. The Water Treatment Plant is adjusting to use lake water to minimize water extracted from the mountain reservoirs.

Residents can go online for more information on water conservation tips. 

 

