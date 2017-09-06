PTCC getting a new roof

Photo: PTCC

The City of Penticton will be spending $190,000 to replace the roof and skylights of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

City council unanimously approved the project Tuesday, which will be funded by savings and leftover funds from other projects such as PTCC carpet replacement and the roof replacement at the city yards.

“Overall, the roof is nearing the end of its life cycle, it's in various stages maintenance and is about 20 to 25 years old,” facilities manager Bregje Kozak said, noting the skylight and roof section above the exhibit hall is in the worst shape.

The roof has started to leak in recent years, she added.

Despite being recommended for replacement in 2017, Kozak said it was not included in the capital budget due to funding constraints.

Instead, Kozak said they have managed to piece together the funding for the project through savings to six other projects, the largest being $48,000 set aside to transition lighting in the SOEC to LED’s. That was put on hold because the LED technology was isn’t where it needs be quite yet, Kozak said.