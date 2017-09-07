Smoke impacting health

Chantelle Deacon

Some in the Okanagan are feeling that their health has been impacted by smoke lingering from the many wildfires burning across the province.

With more than a million hectares scorched across B.C. this summer, local air quality has seen better days. On Wednesday, it hovered around a seven in the South Okanagan, which is a high health risk, according to B.C. Air Quality.

"More people with phlegm, more people with a cough, if they already have allergies, this year the allergies are particularly bad," said Judy Mazurin, registered acupuncturist at Penticton Naturopathic Clinic. "Working on people and their immune systems that much more, swollen glands that kind of thing."

Many residents in Penticton agree that the smoke has had an affect on them.

"Well I have had scratchy eyes and a soar throat particularly in the last little while," said a Penticton resident. "It's almost like an accumulative effect and that's been the major ones."

"I have huge allergies and I have never had any problems with them since I moved down here," said another Penticton resident. "I was in the hospital the other night for four hours."

However, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the impacts of the wildfire smoke havn't been too far out of the ordinary.

"This has been a smoky summer and we have seen those impacts on the population," senior environmental health scientist Sarah Henderson said. "It hasn't been drastically different than it's been in any other summer, even though it has been somewhat smokier and the smoke has persisted longer."

The B.C. wildfire season generally comes to an end around the end of September. For now, many people across the province are hoping for rain to douse the flames and clear away some of the smoke.