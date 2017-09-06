45162

Options for fire coverage

The City of Penticton is investigating how it can improve fire protection to rural parts of the community.

Councillors heard from city engineer Ian Chapman and Fire Chief Larry Watkinson Tuesday, who presented a number of options in response to a request last month from residents of Riddle Road, who are asking for a fire hydrant to be installed.

“In a conventional urban development scenario, the developer installs the water system,” Chapman said, noting it would cost around $172,000 to run pipe and install a fire hydrant.

He suggested the project could be funded by the residents that would benefit for it, or by the general taxpayer.

However, Chapman noted that the installing the hydrant on Riddle Road could be precedent-setting for other rural neighbourhoods.

“We already have a request for fire protection in Spiller Road and in Sutherland Road, so it's necessary for you to understand that this is not something that should be considered in isolation,” he told council.

Chapman tabled another option, called a "superior tanker shuttle service,” which is accredited by the Fire Underwriters Survey to provide the same level of fire protection as a piped water system to the entire community.

“With the City of Penticton, the way we are basically condensed, it looks fairly achievable,” Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said, noting the certification would require the department to provide 200 gallons of water a minute, uninterrupted for 90 minutes.

“What that looks like, is basically just shuttling water from hydrants. Looking at the areas that are unprotected now, we certainly have a very achievable process to be looked at.”

Watkinson said they would need to conduct hours of tests to make certain it is possible before purchasing additional water trucks, which are about $250,000 each.

“Before I’m willing to invest that time, I need the endorsement of council,” he said.

City council did not make any decisions on the issue, opting to wait for a more in-depth staff report on the water shuttle service, due this fall.

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada