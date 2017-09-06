45162

Penticton  

Breakfast bags are back

- | Story: 205911

The Penticton Lakeside Resort entrance will once again transform into a drive-through breakfast station in support of the community. 

On Tuesday, September 12, starting at 6:30 a.m. the 6th Annual United Way CSO Drive Thru Breakfast, will feature grand prizes and fully loaded breakfast bags, with the proceeds helping over 26,500 people in need in the South Okanagan. 

"We are hoping to raise $20,000 this year and all of the funds raised stay in the South Okanagan and they go towards, I believe it's upwards of 23 different community chairities and agencies in the region," Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manager.  

Each bag contains a hot breakfast sandwich, apples, Sun Rype juice and snack bars plus cash saving coupons and over 30 grand prizes hidden among the bags.

To try and better accommodate everyones health requirements the United Way has added gluten-free, allergy friendly food items. 

"The purchase of the bag helps support kids, families, youth and seniors living in either poverty or below the poverty line to support them and help them lead more productive and healthy lives," Dahl said. 

By pre-ordering breakfast bags companies can save time. 

Download the pre-order form: Breakfast Bag Pre-Order Info 2017

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44999
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3176564
925 Leon Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$194,900
more details
40637




Send us your News Tips!


45446


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sage
Sage Penticton SPCA >


44524


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629