Breakfast bags are back

Photo: United Way.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort entrance will once again transform into a drive-through breakfast station in support of the community.

On Tuesday, September 12, starting at 6:30 a.m. the 6th Annual United Way CSO Drive Thru Breakfast, will feature grand prizes and fully loaded breakfast bags, with the proceeds helping over 26,500 people in need in the South Okanagan.

"We are hoping to raise $20,000 this year and all of the funds raised stay in the South Okanagan and they go towards, I believe it's upwards of 23 different community chairities and agencies in the region," Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manager.

Each bag contains a hot breakfast sandwich, apples, Sun Rype juice and snack bars plus cash saving coupons and over 30 grand prizes hidden among the bags.

To try and better accommodate everyones health requirements the United Way has added gluten-free, allergy friendly food items.

"The purchase of the bag helps support kids, families, youth and seniors living in either poverty or below the poverty line to support them and help them lead more productive and healthy lives," Dahl said.

By pre-ordering breakfast bags companies can save time.

Download the pre-order form: Breakfast Bag Pre-Order Info 2017.