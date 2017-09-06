Livestock on the move

Colton Davies

Evacuation orders and alerts prompted from the Finlay Creek wildfire burning near Summerland mean that many property owners in the area need a place to move their livestock.

Donna Wackerbauer, regional coordinator for the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team, has helped residents in Meadow Valley and Garnet Valley move their animals to the Summerland rodeo grounds, which are then placed into foster care.

She said since the wildfire began on the weekend, her team has moved at least 30 horses, 40 chickens and 30 sheep, as well as a number of pigs and goats.

"(The CDART reception center) contacts me, and then I'll dispatch the haulers or whichever team is necessary to go in and evacuate the animals," Wackerbauer said.

Wackerbauer lives on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland, only a couple properties away from the evacuation alert boundary for properties, as of Tuesday evening. She owns two horses which would need to be moved.

"I'm on the cusp of being put on alert, so I'm kind of multi-tasking and trying to get my own household ready."

She added that she isn't worried at this point, as she feels prepared after spending the past few days coordinating evacuations in her community.

"Because I have been doing this for some time, I have already prepared long ago in the event of (an evacuation alert). So it's relatively easy."

Wackerbauer, as well as the BC Wildfire Service, is telling residents with livestock who live near the Finlay Creek wildfire to be prepared to move their animals if an evacuation alert is issued, as opposed to waiting for an evacuation order.

"If you do have livestock, know who your liaison is, know, if you're within a municipal boundary, who that contact is. It's an easy couple of (phone) numbers you can have written down and it does make things really easy," said Rachel Witt, information officer with the BWFS. "If a new fire starts, or a fire like the Finlay Creek wildfire changes directions and starts heading a different way, then it is important to know."

"Please just don't leave it to the last minute, because if an order comes down, it will be very difficult to get your animals out," Wackerbauer added.