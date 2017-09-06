44110
45583

Penticton  

Livestock on the move

- | Story: 205868

Colton Davies

Evacuation orders and alerts prompted from the Finlay Creek wildfire burning near Summerland mean that many property owners in the area need a place to move their livestock.

Donna Wackerbauer, regional coordinator for the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team, has helped residents in Meadow Valley and Garnet Valley move their animals to the Summerland rodeo grounds, which are then placed into foster care. 

She said since the wildfire began on the weekend, her team has moved at least 30 horses, 40 chickens and 30 sheep, as well as a number of pigs and goats.

"(The CDART reception center) contacts me, and then I'll dispatch the haulers or whichever team is necessary to go in and evacuate the animals," Wackerbauer said. 

Wackerbauer lives on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland, only a couple properties away from the evacuation alert boundary for properties, as of Tuesday evening. She owns two horses which would need to be moved.

"I'm on the cusp of being put on alert, so I'm kind of multi-tasking and trying to get my own household ready."

She added that she isn't worried at this point, as she feels prepared after spending the past few days coordinating evacuations in her community.

"Because I have been doing this for some time, I have already prepared long ago in the event of (an evacuation alert). So it's relatively easy."

Wackerbauer, as well as the BC Wildfire Service, is telling residents with livestock who live near the Finlay Creek wildfire to be prepared to move their animals if an evacuation alert is issued, as opposed to waiting for an evacuation order.

"If you do have livestock, know who your liaison is, know, if you're within a municipal boundary, who that contact is. It's an easy couple of (phone) numbers you can have written down and it does make things really easy," said Rachel Witt, information officer with the BWFS. "If a new fire starts, or a fire like the Finlay Creek wildfire changes directions and starts heading a different way, then it is important to know."

"Please just don't leave it to the last minute, because if an order comes down, it will be very difficult to get your animals out," Wackerbauer added. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
2914465
1156 Sunset
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$563,900
more details
44182




Send us your News Tips!


43145


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Danielle
Danielle Penticton SPCA >


43145


Daily Dose – September 6, 2017

Daily Dose
The look on your face when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to lose yourself in this gallery.
Megan Fox: ‘Baby number three recovery has been awful’
Showbiz
The third time is not a charm for Megan Fox when it comes to...
Back to School!!!
Galleries
The most wonderful time of year is upon us…depending on who...
Back to School!!! (2)
Galleries
Most people are glad that school is back in session…most.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada