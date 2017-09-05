City grants recovery funds

45162
The City of Penticton is providing $5,000 in funding to a local woman through the Penticton and District Community Resources Society for the training of local “recovery coaches” to combat addiction in the community.

Smart Recovery regional coordinator Judy Poole made the plea for funds at Tuesday’s council meeting, asking for funding for recovery coach training sessions planned for later this month.

Poole travelled to Connecticut to take training to become a recovery coach herself, a method that has gained traction in the United States but is not available in most Canadian cities.

Similar to a “sponsor” in some alcoholics anonymous programs, a recovery coach guides a person out of addiction and is there for support outside of regular group sessions.

Smart Recovery, however, is different from most other programs in that it is completely non-faith based.

“This relatively small amount of money will save lives,” Poole told council “People can recover, that’s why we call it recovery. Let’s show Penticton to be the place that deals with the addiction issue.”

Poole said she already has a $5,000 commitment from the Raymond James Canada Foundation and has applications in at two local rotary clubs. The entire project will cost $20,000 and will train 15 recovery coaches and two facilitators that can train more coaches moving forward. 

When questioned by council what would happen if the other grants fall through, Poole assured that the training sessions will be taking place regardless.

“I flew myself to Connecticut,” she implied.

Council followed staff's recommendation and unanimously voted to grant the money.

