2,500 paddlers expected

Contributed Silverswordmedia

The annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival takes place this weekend and is expected to bring in large crowds.

The 17th annual event will run Sept. 9 and 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park. The event also features many food and retails vendors, as well as a beverage garden.

"We were sold out probably about a week to 10 days ago," said race director Don Mullhall "We tried to cut it of at 80 teams and we are at 84, which is awesome."

There will be 52 women's team and 32 mixed teams, with a new race taking off every 10 minutes. Penticton's Dragon Boat Festival seems to be one of the most popular dragon boat events in B.C., according to Mulhall.

"I have been to a few events around the province and it seems like everybody talks about Penticton being their favourite race, in terms of the festival site, in terms of the racing, in terms of the beverage gardens," he said.

There will be over 2,500 athletes competing in the event that consists of two 500 metre qualifying heats on Saturday, followed by semis Sunday morning and finals Sunday afternoon.

For more information the event visit their website.